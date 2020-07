Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

RICHARDSON ISD*** Beautifully updated contemporary home in a nice neighborhood. New paint, decorative lighting. Living with updated wood flooring, built in bookshelf and vaulted ceilings. Two living areas, two fireplaces, granite counters in an eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Master with walk-in closet, stylish dual vanities, updated tiled shower with skylight. Backyard backs greenbelt - with pool. 5 mins from Richardson Cityline, Close to schools, shopping and commute.