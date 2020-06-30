Rent Calculator
Garland, TX
3330 Blueridge Lane
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:19 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3330 Blueridge Lane
3330 Blue Ridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3330 Blue Ridge Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Western Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3330 Blueridge Lane have any available units?
3330 Blueridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 3330 Blueridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3330 Blueridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 Blueridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3330 Blueridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3330 Blueridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3330 Blueridge Lane offers parking.
Does 3330 Blueridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 Blueridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 Blueridge Lane have a pool?
No, 3330 Blueridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3330 Blueridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3330 Blueridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 Blueridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3330 Blueridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3330 Blueridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3330 Blueridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
