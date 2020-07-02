Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3314 Ridgemoor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3314 Ridgemoor Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3314 Ridgemoor Dr
3314 Ridgemoor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3314 Ridgemoor Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5560889)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr have any available units?
3314 Ridgemoor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 3314 Ridgemoor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Ridgemoor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Ridgemoor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr offer parking?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr have a pool?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr have accessible units?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District