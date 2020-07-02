All apartments in Garland
3314 Ridgemoor Dr

3314 Ridgemoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3314 Ridgemoor Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5560889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr have any available units?
3314 Ridgemoor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 3314 Ridgemoor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Ridgemoor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Ridgemoor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr offer parking?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr have a pool?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr have accessible units?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3314 Ridgemoor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3314 Ridgemoor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

