Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3305 Matador Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3305 Matador Drive
3305 Matador Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
3305 Matador Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Western Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice clean 5 bedroom home ready for move in. Small dogs on a case by case basis, subject to owner approval, $400. non refundable pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3305 Matador Drive have any available units?
3305 Matador Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 3305 Matador Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Matador Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Matador Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 Matador Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3305 Matador Drive offer parking?
No, 3305 Matador Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Matador Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Matador Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Matador Drive have a pool?
No, 3305 Matador Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Matador Drive have accessible units?
No, 3305 Matador Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Matador Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Matador Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3305 Matador Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3305 Matador Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
