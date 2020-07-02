All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3302 Ridge Oak Drive

3302 Ridge Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3302 Ridge Oak Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Oakridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Ridge Oak Drive have any available units?
3302 Ridge Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 Ridge Oak Drive have?
Some of 3302 Ridge Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Ridge Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Ridge Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Ridge Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3302 Ridge Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3302 Ridge Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Ridge Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 3302 Ridge Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Ridge Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Ridge Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 3302 Ridge Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Ridge Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3302 Ridge Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Ridge Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 Ridge Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

