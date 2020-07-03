329 Davidson Drive

Amenities

This pet-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland features new laminate and vinyl flooring for easy cleaning, fresh paint, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, W/D connections and a large fenced-in backyard. The home is just minutes from historic Downtown Garland, and is a short drive from Huff Park, the bus line, Kroger and Garland High School. With easy access to both 78 and President George Bush Turnpike, you will be able to commute around DFW with a breeze.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



