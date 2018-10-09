3272 N Garland Ave

Amenities
RESIDENCE FEATURES:
Award Winning Split Level Designs
Direct-Access Garages w/ Additional Storage
Gourmet Kitchens with Granite Counters
Wood Vinyl Flooring
Two Tone Paint Scheme
Crown Molding
Open Loft Area*
Vaulted Ceilings*
Contemporary Fixtures
In-home Washer & Dryer
Balconies with Scenic Views
Dedicated Guest Parking
Noise Reduction Subflooring
Sound Barriers in Walls
Energy Efficient, 17 SEER Heat/Air
Energy Efficient 5 Star Red Tile Roof
COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Limited Access Gated Community
Split Level 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhomes
Lake, Creek & Bluff Views
Resort Inspired Pool with WiFi
24 Hour Fitness Center
Resident Business Center
Pet Friendly
Professionally Managed
Online Resident Portal
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
(RLNE5086887)