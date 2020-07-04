All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

321 Independence Drive

321 Independence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

321 Independence Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Garland has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Independence Drive have any available units?
321 Independence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Independence Drive have?
Some of 321 Independence Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Independence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
321 Independence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Independence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 321 Independence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 321 Independence Drive offer parking?
No, 321 Independence Drive does not offer parking.
Does 321 Independence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Independence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Independence Drive have a pool?
No, 321 Independence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 321 Independence Drive have accessible units?
No, 321 Independence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Independence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Independence Drive has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

