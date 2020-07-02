3201 Wykes Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8be951a05e ---- Great Condo with 2 Bedrooms with split private baths. Includes a Half Bath, Beautiful Dining Area with Skylights, Wood Burning Fireplace, Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator in garage belongs to property, Washer-Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard, Two car garage. Condo includes Community Pool and Basketball Court. $50 Water bill must be paid with rent monthly. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.