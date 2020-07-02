All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:30 PM

3201 Wykes Dr

3201 Wykes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Wykes Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8be951a05e ---- Great Condo with 2 Bedrooms with split private baths. Includes a Half Bath, Beautiful Dining Area with Skylights, Wood Burning Fireplace, Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator in garage belongs to property, Washer-Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard, Two car garage. Condo includes Community Pool and Basketball Court. $50 Water bill must be paid with rent monthly. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Wykes Dr have any available units?
3201 Wykes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Wykes Dr have?
Some of 3201 Wykes Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Wykes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Wykes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Wykes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Wykes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3201 Wykes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Wykes Dr offers parking.
Does 3201 Wykes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 Wykes Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Wykes Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3201 Wykes Dr has a pool.
Does 3201 Wykes Dr have accessible units?
No, 3201 Wykes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Wykes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Wykes Dr has units with dishwashers.

