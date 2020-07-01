Rent Calculator
3201 Galaxie Road
Last updated September 17 2019 at 6:56 AM
1 of 17
3201 Galaxie Road
3201 Galaxie Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3201 Galaxie Road, Garland, TX 75044
Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home. New wood Fence. Wood laminate floor thru out the house. Tile in Wet area. Not too far from Highway 75 and 190 PGWB Turnpike.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3201 Galaxie Road have any available units?
3201 Galaxie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3201 Galaxie Road have?
Some of 3201 Galaxie Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3201 Galaxie Road currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Galaxie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Galaxie Road pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Galaxie Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3201 Galaxie Road offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Galaxie Road offers parking.
Does 3201 Galaxie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Galaxie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Galaxie Road have a pool?
No, 3201 Galaxie Road does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Galaxie Road have accessible units?
No, 3201 Galaxie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Galaxie Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Galaxie Road has units with dishwashers.
