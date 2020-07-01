All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3201 Galaxie Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3201 Galaxie Road
Last updated September 17 2019 at 6:56 AM

3201 Galaxie Road

3201 Galaxie Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3201 Galaxie Road, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home. New wood Fence. Wood laminate floor thru out the house. Tile in Wet area. Not too far from Highway 75 and 190 PGWB Turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Galaxie Road have any available units?
3201 Galaxie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Galaxie Road have?
Some of 3201 Galaxie Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Galaxie Road currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Galaxie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Galaxie Road pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Galaxie Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3201 Galaxie Road offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Galaxie Road offers parking.
Does 3201 Galaxie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Galaxie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Galaxie Road have a pool?
No, 3201 Galaxie Road does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Galaxie Road have accessible units?
No, 3201 Galaxie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Galaxie Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Galaxie Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District