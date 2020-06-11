317 Twin Creeks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

BRAND NEW HOME!!! 3 Bed & 2.1 Bath. New American Home by Grand Homes with open family room & upstairs game room. Stunning east facing new home has Carpet floors thru main areas downstairs. Spacious formal living or study - upstairs Game room! The open kitchen has Shaker cabinetry, omega stone slab tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, under-mount sink, island & large pantry. Master bath has garden tub, tiled shower, granite vanity w double sinks. All baths have granite slab vanity.