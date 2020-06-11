All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 10 2020 at 2:02 AM

317 Twin Creeks Drive

317 Twin Creeks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

317 Twin Creeks Dr, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
BRAND NEW HOME!!! 3 Bed & 2.1 Bath. New American Home by Grand Homes with open family room & upstairs game room. Stunning east facing new home has Carpet floors thru main areas downstairs. Spacious formal living or study - upstairs Game room! The open kitchen has Shaker cabinetry, omega stone slab tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, under-mount sink, island & large pantry. Master bath has garden tub, tiled shower, granite vanity w double sinks. All baths have granite slab vanity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Twin Creeks Drive have any available units?
317 Twin Creeks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Twin Creeks Drive have?
Some of 317 Twin Creeks Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Twin Creeks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 Twin Creeks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Twin Creeks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 317 Twin Creeks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 317 Twin Creeks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 317 Twin Creeks Drive offers parking.
Does 317 Twin Creeks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Twin Creeks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Twin Creeks Drive have a pool?
No, 317 Twin Creeks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 317 Twin Creeks Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 Twin Creeks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Twin Creeks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Twin Creeks Drive has units with dishwashers.

