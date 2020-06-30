All apartments in Garland
3123 Honeysuckle Drive

3123 Honeysuckle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3123 Honeysuckle Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Honeysuckle Drive have any available units?
3123 Honeysuckle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 3123 Honeysuckle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Honeysuckle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Honeysuckle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3123 Honeysuckle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3123 Honeysuckle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3123 Honeysuckle Drive offers parking.
Does 3123 Honeysuckle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 Honeysuckle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Honeysuckle Drive have a pool?
No, 3123 Honeysuckle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3123 Honeysuckle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3123 Honeysuckle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Honeysuckle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3123 Honeysuckle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3123 Honeysuckle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3123 Honeysuckle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

