All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3113 Castle Rock Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3113 Castle Rock Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3113 Castle Rock Lane
3113 Castle Rock Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3113 Castle Rock Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely updated 4 bedroom home in Richardson ISD. Fresh paint. New floorings. New kitchen cabinets. New kitchen granite counter top. New light fixtures. New ceiling fans. New appliances. New...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3113 Castle Rock Lane have any available units?
3113 Castle Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3113 Castle Rock Lane have?
Some of 3113 Castle Rock Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3113 Castle Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Castle Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Castle Rock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3113 Castle Rock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3113 Castle Rock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3113 Castle Rock Lane offers parking.
Does 3113 Castle Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Castle Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Castle Rock Lane have a pool?
No, 3113 Castle Rock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Castle Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 3113 Castle Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Castle Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3113 Castle Rock Lane has units with dishwashers.
