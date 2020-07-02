All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3106 Centennial Drive

3106 Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3106 Centennial Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Western Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 br 2 b with woodfloors and remodeled inside, new carpet, new floors, new windows and appliances. Huge backyard perfect for kids and close to schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Centennial Drive have any available units?
3106 Centennial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 Centennial Drive have?
Some of 3106 Centennial Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Centennial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Centennial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Centennial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Centennial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3106 Centennial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3106 Centennial Drive offers parking.
Does 3106 Centennial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Centennial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Centennial Drive have a pool?
No, 3106 Centennial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Centennial Drive have accessible units?
No, 3106 Centennial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Centennial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 Centennial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

