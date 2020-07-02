Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3106 Centennial Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3106 Centennial Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3106 Centennial Drive
3106 Centennial Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3106 Centennial Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Western Heights
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 br 2 b with woodfloors and remodeled inside, new carpet, new floors, new windows and appliances. Huge backyard perfect for kids and close to schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3106 Centennial Drive have any available units?
3106 Centennial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3106 Centennial Drive have?
Some of 3106 Centennial Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3106 Centennial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Centennial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Centennial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Centennial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3106 Centennial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3106 Centennial Drive offers parking.
Does 3106 Centennial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Centennial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Centennial Drive have a pool?
No, 3106 Centennial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Centennial Drive have accessible units?
No, 3106 Centennial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Centennial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 Centennial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District