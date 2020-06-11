3101 Duck Creek Pkwy

3101 Duck Creek Parkway, Garland, TX 75044 Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Move in ready! - Move in ready home! Great floor plan with updates. Large master with a spacious bath and walking closet. You can relax on backyard patio. Great location on a corner lot. Call to see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
