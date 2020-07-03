Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
310 E Schreiber Street
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:00 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
310 E Schreiber Street
310 East Schreiber Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
310 East Schreiber Street, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open kitchen and living room. High ceiling. 4th bed room can be used as a study room. Wood deck and new fence in the back. Heat pump for energy saving.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 310 E Schreiber Street have any available units?
310 E Schreiber Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 310 E Schreiber Street have?
Some of 310 E Schreiber Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 310 E Schreiber Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 E Schreiber Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 E Schreiber Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 E Schreiber Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 310 E Schreiber Street offer parking?
Yes, 310 E Schreiber Street offers parking.
Does 310 E Schreiber Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 E Schreiber Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 E Schreiber Street have a pool?
No, 310 E Schreiber Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 E Schreiber Street have accessible units?
No, 310 E Schreiber Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 E Schreiber Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 E Schreiber Street has units with dishwashers.
