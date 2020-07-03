Rent Calculator
Garland, TX
310 Cole St
Last updated June 30 2019 at 8:57 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
310 Cole St
310 Cole Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Garland
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location
310 Cole Street, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom duplex! - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex is a must see! Call to view today!
(RLNE4944873)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 310 Cole St have any available units?
310 Cole St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 310 Cole St currently offering any rent specials?
310 Cole St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Cole St pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Cole St is pet friendly.
Does 310 Cole St offer parking?
No, 310 Cole St does not offer parking.
Does 310 Cole St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Cole St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Cole St have a pool?
No, 310 Cole St does not have a pool.
Does 310 Cole St have accessible units?
No, 310 Cole St does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Cole St have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Cole St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Cole St have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Cole St does not have units with air conditioning.
