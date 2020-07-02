Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
307 Starleaf Trail
Last updated March 26 2019 at 5:56 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
307 Starleaf Trail
307 Starleaf Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
307 Starleaf Trail, Garland, TX 75040
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful townhome ready for your family. All updates here make this move in ready. Wonderful park view out your front window. All association fees included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 Starleaf Trail have any available units?
307 Starleaf Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 307 Starleaf Trail currently offering any rent specials?
307 Starleaf Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Starleaf Trail pet-friendly?
No, 307 Starleaf Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 307 Starleaf Trail offer parking?
Yes, 307 Starleaf Trail offers parking.
Does 307 Starleaf Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Starleaf Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Starleaf Trail have a pool?
No, 307 Starleaf Trail does not have a pool.
Does 307 Starleaf Trail have accessible units?
No, 307 Starleaf Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Starleaf Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Starleaf Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Starleaf Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Starleaf Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
