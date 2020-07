Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH, 1 COVERED PARKING WITH STORAGE ROOM, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE, WOOD PLANK FLOORS, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS, CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS, WALK IN CLOSETS, RECENT REFRIGERATOR, FENCE BACK YARD AND MORE. IN ADDITION, TENANT PAYS $65 PER MONTH FOR WATER AND SEWER. NO PETS AND NO SECTION 8. INCOME GUIDELINE IS 3 TIMES THE RENT AS MONTHLY INCOME. READY TO MOVE IN AND LOOKING FOR OCCUPANCY ASAP. DEPOSIT IS BASED ON CREDIT, INCOME AND BACKGROUND CHECK.