Home
/
Garland, TX
/
305 Thistle Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:26 AM

305 Thistle Drive

305 Thistle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

305 Thistle Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Thistle Drive have any available units?
305 Thistle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Thistle Drive have?
Some of 305 Thistle Drive's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Thistle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Thistle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Thistle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Thistle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 305 Thistle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 Thistle Drive offers parking.
Does 305 Thistle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Thistle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Thistle Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Thistle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Thistle Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Thistle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Thistle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Thistle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

