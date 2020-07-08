All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 305 Crooked Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
305 Crooked Creek
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:57 AM

305 Crooked Creek

305 Crooked Creek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

305 Crooked Creek, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Crooked Creek have any available units?
305 Crooked Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 305 Crooked Creek currently offering any rent specials?
305 Crooked Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Crooked Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Crooked Creek is pet friendly.
Does 305 Crooked Creek offer parking?
No, 305 Crooked Creek does not offer parking.
Does 305 Crooked Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Crooked Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Crooked Creek have a pool?
No, 305 Crooked Creek does not have a pool.
Does 305 Crooked Creek have accessible units?
No, 305 Crooked Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Crooked Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Crooked Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Crooked Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Crooked Creek does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District