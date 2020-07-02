All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

302 Xavier Drive

Location

302 Xavier Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don''??t miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Xavier Drive have any available units?
302 Xavier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 302 Xavier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 Xavier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Xavier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Xavier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 302 Xavier Drive offer parking?
No, 302 Xavier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 302 Xavier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Xavier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Xavier Drive have a pool?
No, 302 Xavier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 Xavier Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 Xavier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Xavier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Xavier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Xavier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Xavier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

