Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
302 Candlewood Lane
302 Candlewood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
302 Candlewood Lane, Garland, TX 75041
Southgate
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious updated 2 bedroom apartment in great location! Updated and ready for move in~
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 Candlewood Lane have any available units?
302 Candlewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 302 Candlewood Lane have?
Some of 302 Candlewood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 302 Candlewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
302 Candlewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Candlewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 302 Candlewood Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 302 Candlewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 302 Candlewood Lane offers parking.
Does 302 Candlewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Candlewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Candlewood Lane have a pool?
No, 302 Candlewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 302 Candlewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 302 Candlewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Candlewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Candlewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
