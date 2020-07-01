All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
3018 Gardenia Drive
3018 Gardenia Drive

Location

3018 Gardenia Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities

garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Garland with a 1 car garage and central heat and air and fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Gardenia Drive have any available units?
3018 Gardenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 3018 Gardenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Gardenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Gardenia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Gardenia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3018 Gardenia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Gardenia Drive offers parking.
Does 3018 Gardenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Gardenia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Gardenia Drive have a pool?
No, 3018 Gardenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Gardenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3018 Gardenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Gardenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Gardenia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Gardenia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3018 Gardenia Drive has units with air conditioning.

