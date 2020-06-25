All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:51 AM

3014 Gayle Drive

3014 Gayle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3014 Gayle Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL ENTRY HOME WITH A QUICK ACCESS TO JUPITER (RICHARDSON) & SHILOH (GARLAND) AWESOME CENTRAL LOCATION & NICE GARLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Gayle Drive have any available units?
3014 Gayle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 3014 Gayle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Gayle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Gayle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3014 Gayle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3014 Gayle Drive offer parking?
No, 3014 Gayle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3014 Gayle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Gayle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Gayle Drive have a pool?
No, 3014 Gayle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3014 Gayle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3014 Gayle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Gayle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 Gayle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 Gayle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 Gayle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

