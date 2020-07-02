Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3006 Ridgemoor Drive.
3006 Ridgemoor Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
3006 Ridgemoor Drive
3006 Ridgemoor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3006 Ridgemoor Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh paint, new laminate floor throughout, ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3006 Ridgemoor Drive have any available units?
3006 Ridgemoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3006 Ridgemoor Drive have?
Some of 3006 Ridgemoor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3006 Ridgemoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Ridgemoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Ridgemoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Ridgemoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3006 Ridgemoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3006 Ridgemoor Drive offers parking.
Does 3006 Ridgemoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 Ridgemoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Ridgemoor Drive have a pool?
No, 3006 Ridgemoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Ridgemoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3006 Ridgemoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Ridgemoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 Ridgemoor Drive has units with dishwashers.
