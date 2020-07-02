All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3006 Ridgemoor Drive

3006 Ridgemoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3006 Ridgemoor Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh paint, new laminate floor throughout, ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

