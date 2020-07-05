3001 Jeremes Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME to the beautiful home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car. Spacious, ranch style home on corner lot of Cul DE Sac with lots of trees for shade, large backyard, covered patio and privacy fence (completely enclosed with fence). Brand new paint and carpets. Brand new Granite counters. Brand new remodeled bathrooms with granite & ceramic tiles. New ceiling fans. New appliances. Spacious living area & Family Room featuring brick fireplace & wet bar. The kitchen features tons of cabinet space, breakfast nook with bay windows. The bedrooms are huge with walk-in closets. Don't miss this beautiful home. VACANT. Code 1975, see yourself. Apply at VP Realty Services website under vacancy