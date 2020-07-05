All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

3001 Jeremes Landing

3001 Jeremes Landing · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Jeremes Landing, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME to the beautiful home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car. Spacious, ranch style home on corner lot of Cul DE Sac with lots of trees for shade, large backyard, covered patio and privacy fence (completely enclosed with fence). Brand new paint and carpets. Brand new Granite counters. Brand new remodeled bathrooms with granite & ceramic tiles. New ceiling fans. New appliances. Spacious living area & Family Room featuring brick fireplace & wet bar. The kitchen features tons of cabinet space, breakfast nook with bay windows. The bedrooms are huge with walk-in closets. Don't miss this beautiful home. VACANT. Code 1975, see yourself. Apply at VP Realty Services website under vacancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Jeremes Landing have any available units?
3001 Jeremes Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Jeremes Landing have?
Some of 3001 Jeremes Landing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Jeremes Landing currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Jeremes Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Jeremes Landing pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Jeremes Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3001 Jeremes Landing offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Jeremes Landing offers parking.
Does 3001 Jeremes Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Jeremes Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Jeremes Landing have a pool?
No, 3001 Jeremes Landing does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Jeremes Landing have accessible units?
No, 3001 Jeremes Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Jeremes Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Jeremes Landing has units with dishwashers.

