Garland, TX
2933 Silverdale Lane
2933 Silverdale Lane

2933 Silverdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2933 Silverdale Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nice house. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Silverdale Lane have any available units?
2933 Silverdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2933 Silverdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Silverdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Silverdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2933 Silverdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2933 Silverdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2933 Silverdale Lane offers parking.
Does 2933 Silverdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 Silverdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Silverdale Lane have a pool?
No, 2933 Silverdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2933 Silverdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 2933 Silverdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Silverdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 Silverdale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2933 Silverdale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2933 Silverdale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

