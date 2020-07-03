Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2930 Red Gum Road
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:00 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2930 Red Gum Road
2930 Red Gum Road
No Longer Available
Location
2930 Red Gum Road, Garland, TX 75044
Village
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Ready to move in. Fresh Paint. Closed to Firewheel and 190 George W Bush Tpk.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2930 Red Gum Road have any available units?
2930 Red Gum Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2930 Red Gum Road currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Red Gum Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Red Gum Road pet-friendly?
No, 2930 Red Gum Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2930 Red Gum Road offer parking?
No, 2930 Red Gum Road does not offer parking.
Does 2930 Red Gum Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Red Gum Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Red Gum Road have a pool?
No, 2930 Red Gum Road does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Red Gum Road have accessible units?
No, 2930 Red Gum Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Red Gum Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 Red Gum Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 Red Gum Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 Red Gum Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
