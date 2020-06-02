All apartments in Garland
2930 Mars Dr
2930 Mars Dr

2930 Mars Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2930 Mars Drive, Garland, TX 75040
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Garland is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ibKQtSDF0g&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2930 Mars Dr have any available units?
2930 Mars Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2930 Mars Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Mars Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Mars Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2930 Mars Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2930 Mars Dr offer parking?
No, 2930 Mars Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2930 Mars Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Mars Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Mars Dr have a pool?
No, 2930 Mars Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Mars Dr have accessible units?
No, 2930 Mars Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Mars Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 Mars Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 Mars Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 Mars Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

