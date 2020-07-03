Rent Calculator
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:56 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2926 Snapdragon Court
2926 Snapdragon Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2926 Snapdragon Court, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW PAINTS, NEW LAMINATE AND TILE . UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS FOR KITHCHEN AND BATHROOM. STAND UP SHOWERS AND BATH TUB. NEW FENCE. ALSO FOR LEASE $1,700 PER MONTH
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2926 Snapdragon Court have any available units?
2926 Snapdragon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2926 Snapdragon Court have?
Some of 2926 Snapdragon Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2926 Snapdragon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Snapdragon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Snapdragon Court pet-friendly?
No, 2926 Snapdragon Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2926 Snapdragon Court offer parking?
Yes, 2926 Snapdragon Court offers parking.
Does 2926 Snapdragon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Snapdragon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Snapdragon Court have a pool?
No, 2926 Snapdragon Court does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Snapdragon Court have accessible units?
No, 2926 Snapdragon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Snapdragon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2926 Snapdragon Court has units with dishwashers.
