Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:21 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2926 Carnaby Lane
2926 Carnaby Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2926 Carnaby Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Closes to shops and restaurants, minutes from 190. Please verify measurements and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2926 Carnaby Lane have any available units?
2926 Carnaby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2926 Carnaby Lane have?
Some of 2926 Carnaby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2926 Carnaby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Carnaby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Carnaby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2926 Carnaby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2926 Carnaby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2926 Carnaby Lane offers parking.
Does 2926 Carnaby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Carnaby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Carnaby Lane have a pool?
No, 2926 Carnaby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Carnaby Lane have accessible units?
No, 2926 Carnaby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Carnaby Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 Carnaby Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
