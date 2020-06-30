Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2925 Southern Cross Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2925 Southern Cross Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:30 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2925 Southern Cross Drive
2925 Southern Cross Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2925 Southern Cross Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great one story 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with 1 car garage. Won’t last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2925 Southern Cross Drive have any available units?
2925 Southern Cross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2925 Southern Cross Drive have?
Some of 2925 Southern Cross Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2925 Southern Cross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Southern Cross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Southern Cross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2925 Southern Cross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2925 Southern Cross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Southern Cross Drive offers parking.
Does 2925 Southern Cross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 Southern Cross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Southern Cross Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2925 Southern Cross Drive has a pool.
Does 2925 Southern Cross Drive have accessible units?
No, 2925 Southern Cross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Southern Cross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 Southern Cross Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
