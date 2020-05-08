All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:01 PM

2921 Emberwood Drive

2921 Emberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Emberwood Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice updated home ready for move in! Great location! Large kitchen and spacious home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Emberwood Drive have any available units?
2921 Emberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Emberwood Drive have?
Some of 2921 Emberwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Emberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Emberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Emberwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Emberwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2921 Emberwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Emberwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2921 Emberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Emberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Emberwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2921 Emberwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Emberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2921 Emberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Emberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 Emberwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

