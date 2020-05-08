Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2921 Emberwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2921 Emberwood Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:01 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2921 Emberwood Drive
2921 Emberwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2921 Emberwood Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice updated home ready for move in! Great location! Large kitchen and spacious home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2921 Emberwood Drive have any available units?
2921 Emberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2921 Emberwood Drive have?
Some of 2921 Emberwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2921 Emberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Emberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Emberwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Emberwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2921 Emberwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Emberwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2921 Emberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Emberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Emberwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2921 Emberwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Emberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2921 Emberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Emberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 Emberwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District