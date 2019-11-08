Rent Calculator
2921 Collins Boulevard
Last updated December 15 2019 at 8:00 AM
2921 Collins Boulevard
2921 Collins Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
2921 Collins Boulevard, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled in 2013 richardson school, small pool, gate fence, convenience access to high way and work
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2921 Collins Boulevard have any available units?
2921 Collins Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2921 Collins Boulevard have?
Some of 2921 Collins Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2921 Collins Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Collins Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Collins Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Collins Boulevard is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2921 Collins Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Collins Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2921 Collins Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Collins Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Collins Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2921 Collins Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2921 Collins Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2921 Collins Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Collins Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 Collins Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
