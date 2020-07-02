Updated Garland home near 190 - Great Garland home and close to 190! . Updated in 2015 with hard surfaces downstairs. Nice large master with a sitting area.You can relax in the neighborhood pool and enjoy the park! A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2919 Antares Cir have any available units?
2919 Antares Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2919 Antares Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Antares Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Antares Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 Antares Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2919 Antares Cir offer parking?
No, 2919 Antares Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2919 Antares Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 Antares Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Antares Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2919 Antares Cir has a pool.
Does 2919 Antares Cir have accessible units?
No, 2919 Antares Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Antares Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 Antares Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2919 Antares Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2919 Antares Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
