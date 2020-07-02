All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2919 Antares Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2919 Antares Cir
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

2919 Antares Cir

2919 Antares Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2919 Antares Circle, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Updated Garland home near 190 - Great Garland home and close to 190! . Updated in 2015 with hard surfaces downstairs. Nice large master with a sitting area.You can relax in the neighborhood pool and enjoy the park! A must see!

(RLNE4487939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 Antares Cir have any available units?
2919 Antares Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2919 Antares Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Antares Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Antares Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 Antares Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2919 Antares Cir offer parking?
No, 2919 Antares Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2919 Antares Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 Antares Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Antares Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2919 Antares Cir has a pool.
Does 2919 Antares Cir have accessible units?
No, 2919 Antares Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Antares Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 Antares Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2919 Antares Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2919 Antares Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District