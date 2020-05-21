All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2918 Green Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2918 Green Meadow Drive
Last updated November 3 2019 at 3:00 AM

2918 Green Meadow Drive

2918 Green Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2918 Green Meadow Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful house in convenience location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Green Meadow Drive have any available units?
2918 Green Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2918 Green Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Green Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Green Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2918 Green Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2918 Green Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 2918 Green Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2918 Green Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 Green Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Green Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 2918 Green Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Green Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2918 Green Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Green Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 Green Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 Green Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 Green Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District