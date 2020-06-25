All apartments in Garland
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:10 AM

2914 Daisy Court

2914 Daisy Court · No Longer Available
Location

2914 Daisy Court, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3 beds 2 baths 2 cars garage. Home is convenient to schools, Firewheel shopping center and I90. Large private fenced yard. Appliances are included: Fridge, Washer and Dryer. Small pet is accepted on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

