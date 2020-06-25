Amazing 3 beds 2 baths 2 cars garage. Home is convenient to schools, Firewheel shopping center and I90. Large private fenced yard. Appliances are included: Fridge, Washer and Dryer. Small pet is accepted on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2914 Daisy Court have any available units?
2914 Daisy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2914 Daisy Court have?
Some of 2914 Daisy Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 Daisy Court currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Daisy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Daisy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 Daisy Court is pet friendly.
Does 2914 Daisy Court offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Daisy Court offers parking.
Does 2914 Daisy Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2914 Daisy Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Daisy Court have a pool?
No, 2914 Daisy Court does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Daisy Court have accessible units?
No, 2914 Daisy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Daisy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 Daisy Court has units with dishwashers.
