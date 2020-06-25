All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2913 Gardenia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2913 Gardenia Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:19 PM

2913 Gardenia Drive

2913 Gardenia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2913 Gardenia Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Broadway

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Gardenia Drive have any available units?
2913 Gardenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2913 Gardenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Gardenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Gardenia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2913 Gardenia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2913 Gardenia Drive offer parking?
No, 2913 Gardenia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2913 Gardenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Gardenia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Gardenia Drive have a pool?
No, 2913 Gardenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Gardenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2913 Gardenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Gardenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Gardenia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 Gardenia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 Gardenia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District