Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
2910 Landershire Lane
2910 Landershire Lane
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
2910 Landershire Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful and well maintained home. Great location! Easy access to Hwy 78, 190, near Firewheel Mall, restaurant, shopping, walk to elementary school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2910 Landershire Lane have any available units?
2910 Landershire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2910 Landershire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Landershire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Landershire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2910 Landershire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2910 Landershire Lane offer parking?
No, 2910 Landershire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2910 Landershire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Landershire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Landershire Lane have a pool?
No, 2910 Landershire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Landershire Lane have accessible units?
No, 2910 Landershire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Landershire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 Landershire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2910 Landershire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2910 Landershire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
