Garland, TX
2910 Branch Oaks Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:36 PM

2910 Branch Oaks Drive

2910 Branch Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Branch Oaks Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Branch Oaks Drive have any available units?
2910 Branch Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 Branch Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2910 Branch Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Branch Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Branch Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Branch Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2910 Branch Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2910 Branch Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2910 Branch Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2910 Branch Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Branch Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Branch Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2910 Branch Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Branch Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2910 Branch Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Branch Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 Branch Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

