2909 Sweet Gum Street
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:26 PM

2909 Sweet Gum Street
2909 Sweet Gum Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2909 Sweet Gum Street, Garland, TX 75044
Village
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location on this newly updated and remodeled home. It offers 3 large bedrooms and lots of living space. Bedrooms are split.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2909 Sweet Gum Street have any available units?
2909 Sweet Gum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2909 Sweet Gum Street have?
Some of 2909 Sweet Gum Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2909 Sweet Gum Street currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Sweet Gum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Sweet Gum Street pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Sweet Gum Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2909 Sweet Gum Street offer parking?
No, 2909 Sweet Gum Street does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Sweet Gum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Sweet Gum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Sweet Gum Street have a pool?
No, 2909 Sweet Gum Street does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Sweet Gum Street have accessible units?
No, 2909 Sweet Gum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Sweet Gum Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Sweet Gum Street has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
