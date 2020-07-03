Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Home
Garland, TX
2829 Beasley
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:37 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2829 Beasley
2829 Beasley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2829 Beasley Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Devonwood
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Property has been updated with the new flooring, bathroom, and paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2829 Beasley have any available units?
2829 Beasley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2829 Beasley currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Beasley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Beasley pet-friendly?
No, 2829 Beasley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2829 Beasley offer parking?
No, 2829 Beasley does not offer parking.
Does 2829 Beasley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 Beasley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Beasley have a pool?
No, 2829 Beasley does not have a pool.
Does 2829 Beasley have accessible units?
No, 2829 Beasley does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Beasley have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 Beasley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2829 Beasley have units with air conditioning?
No, 2829 Beasley does not have units with air conditioning.
