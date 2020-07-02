Rent Calculator
2826 Chariot Lane
2826 Chariot Lane
2826 Chariot Lane
Location
2826 Chariot Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 1 story home in North Garland home with Richardson school. C-tiles in Kitchen , front entry and wet area. Light & Bright. Convenient to grocery store, shopping & I-190.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2826 Chariot Lane have any available units?
2826 Chariot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2826 Chariot Lane have?
Some of 2826 Chariot Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2826 Chariot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Chariot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Chariot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Chariot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2826 Chariot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2826 Chariot Lane offers parking.
Does 2826 Chariot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 Chariot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Chariot Lane have a pool?
No, 2826 Chariot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2826 Chariot Lane have accessible units?
No, 2826 Chariot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Chariot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2826 Chariot Lane has units with dishwashers.
