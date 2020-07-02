2825 Ivanridge Lane

*Richardson Schools**This adorable 3 bedr home has been totally remodeled*Fresh paint throughout; Luxury vinyl planks throughout; ALL new SS appliances; ALL new fixtures. Updated bathrooms; Energy efficient windows. Don't miss out on this gem.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
