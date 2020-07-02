All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2825 Ivanridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2825 Ivanridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2825 Ivanridge Lane

2825 Ivanridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2825 Ivanridge Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Richardson Schools**This adorable 3 bedr home has been totally remodeled*Fresh paint throughout; Luxury vinyl planks throughout; ALL new SS appliances; ALL new fixtures. Updated bathrooms; Energy efficient windows. Don't miss out on this gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Ivanridge Lane have any available units?
2825 Ivanridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Ivanridge Lane have?
Some of 2825 Ivanridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Ivanridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Ivanridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Ivanridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Ivanridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2825 Ivanridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Ivanridge Lane offers parking.
Does 2825 Ivanridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Ivanridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Ivanridge Lane have a pool?
No, 2825 Ivanridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Ivanridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2825 Ivanridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Ivanridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 Ivanridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District