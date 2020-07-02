All apartments in Garland
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2824 Nova Drive

2824 Nova Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2824 Nova Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4 bedroom townhouse in a great community! Front yard is maintained by the HOA. Includes all appliances. Located right down the street from the community park. New St Augustine lawn just laid in the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 Nova Drive have any available units?
2824 Nova Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 Nova Drive have?
Some of 2824 Nova Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 Nova Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Nova Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Nova Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2824 Nova Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2824 Nova Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2824 Nova Drive offers parking.
Does 2824 Nova Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 Nova Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Nova Drive have a pool?
No, 2824 Nova Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2824 Nova Drive have accessible units?
No, 2824 Nova Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Nova Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2824 Nova Drive has units with dishwashers.

