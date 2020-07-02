2824 Nova Drive

Spacious 4 bedroom townhouse in a great community! Front yard is maintained by the HOA. Includes all appliances. Located right down the street from the community park. New St Augustine lawn just laid in the back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
