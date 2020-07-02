All apartments in Garland
2818 Nova Drive
2818 Nova Drive

Location

2818 Nova Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Single Story Town Home with Two Bed room, Full Bath, Living, Dining,flex room and utility room. Fenced yard in the right side of home and a community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Nova Drive have any available units?
2818 Nova Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Nova Drive have?
Some of 2818 Nova Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Nova Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Nova Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Nova Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2818 Nova Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2818 Nova Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Nova Drive offers parking.
Does 2818 Nova Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Nova Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Nova Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2818 Nova Drive has a pool.
Does 2818 Nova Drive have accessible units?
No, 2818 Nova Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Nova Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2818 Nova Drive has units with dishwashers.

