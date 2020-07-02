Rent Calculator
Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:49 AM
2818 Nova Drive
2818 Nova Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2818 Nova Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Single Story Town Home with Two Bed room, Full Bath, Living, Dining,flex room and utility room. Fenced yard in the right side of home and a community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2818 Nova Drive have any available units?
2818 Nova Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2818 Nova Drive have?
Some of 2818 Nova Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 2818 Nova Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Nova Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Nova Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2818 Nova Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2818 Nova Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Nova Drive offers parking.
Does 2818 Nova Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Nova Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Nova Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2818 Nova Drive has a pool.
Does 2818 Nova Drive have accessible units?
No, 2818 Nova Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Nova Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2818 Nova Drive has units with dishwashers.
