2738 Dukeswood Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM
2738 Dukeswood Drive
2738 Dukeswood Drive
Report This Listing
Location
2738 Dukeswood Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home is now vacant and ready for new Tenant. Great home in North Garland 4 bedroom 2 bath and 2 living and 2 car garage. No carpet, Wood floor and Ceramic Tile thru out the house. Pets are negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2738 Dukeswood Drive have any available units?
2738 Dukeswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2738 Dukeswood Drive have?
Some of 2738 Dukeswood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2738 Dukeswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2738 Dukeswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 Dukeswood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2738 Dukeswood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2738 Dukeswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2738 Dukeswood Drive offers parking.
Does 2738 Dukeswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2738 Dukeswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 Dukeswood Drive have a pool?
No, 2738 Dukeswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2738 Dukeswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2738 Dukeswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 Dukeswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2738 Dukeswood Drive has units with dishwashers.
