All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2737 Patricia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2737 Patricia Lane
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:55 AM

2737 Patricia Lane

2737 Patricia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2737 Patricia Lane, Garland, TX 75041
English

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 Plex each unit has a fenced yard-patio area. Newly remodeled and ready for occupancy. Unit 2737 Patricia is vacant. 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath and 2 half baths. Apply online using agents application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Patricia Lane have any available units?
2737 Patricia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2737 Patricia Lane have?
Some of 2737 Patricia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 Patricia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Patricia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Patricia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2737 Patricia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2737 Patricia Lane offer parking?
No, 2737 Patricia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2737 Patricia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 Patricia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Patricia Lane have a pool?
No, 2737 Patricia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2737 Patricia Lane have accessible units?
No, 2737 Patricia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Patricia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2737 Patricia Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District