4 Plex each unit has a fenced yard-patio area. Newly remodeled and ready for occupancy. Unit 2737 Patricia is vacant. 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath and 2 half baths. Apply online using agents application
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
2737 Patricia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
