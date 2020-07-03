All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2732 Patricia Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2732 Patricia Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

2732 Patricia Ln

2732 Patricia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2732 Patricia Lane, Garland, TX 75041
English

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated townhome in Garland ISD! - Spacious 2 story town home in Garland ISD! Features include granite, updated cabinets, and hard surfaces throughout. Call to view today!
No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5561902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Patricia Ln have any available units?
2732 Patricia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2732 Patricia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Patricia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Patricia Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2732 Patricia Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2732 Patricia Ln offer parking?
No, 2732 Patricia Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2732 Patricia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Patricia Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Patricia Ln have a pool?
No, 2732 Patricia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Patricia Ln have accessible units?
No, 2732 Patricia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Patricia Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Patricia Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2732 Patricia Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2732 Patricia Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District